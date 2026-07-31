With an insane salary cap of $113 million, here are the most overpaid players and NBA salaries in the game.Chris Gaine
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Kirsten Dunst, who starred as Mary Jane to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in the Sam Raimi trilogy, said the pay gap between her and Maguire was "very extreme."Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
The 2021-22 NBA season has commenced, From RJ Barrett to Jamal Murray, here are the 20 highest-paid Canadian ballers in the NBA in this season.Oren Weisfeld
Here are the richest players in the NHL, ranked by their 2021-2022 salaries. As arenas slowly start to refill with fans, star players continue to make bank.Laura Grande