Sahara Ray

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LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 20: Model Sahara Ray appears onstage during the GIRL CULT Festival at The Fonda Theatre on August 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Sahara Ray, Australian Model and Swimwear Brand Founder, Dead at 34

The model, who founded brand Sahara Ray Swim, was the daughter of surfer Tony Ray.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 hours ago

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