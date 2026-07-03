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When it comes to Drake’s social media, it’s clear that he thrives on Instagram. But there was a time when the 6 God shared some of the most intimate parts of himself with Twitter. Here, we take a look back at some of the best old Drake tweets.
Carolyn Bernucca

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