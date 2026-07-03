Latest Stories
I Spent Three Weeks in Colombia and Found Some Dance Musics
I generally stay home crying and bathing myself in Internet, but spent the majority of the month of June on the road in search of dance music and good
Peligrosa's Final Weekend During SXSW 2014 was a Full Blown Movie
We built the SXSW 2014 events we did with Peligrosa and Karmaloop up as kind of a big deal. But I don't think anything could've prepared us for what
Sabo & Furnace Beatz - "Dos Sandals"
It's a rare moment when deep moombahton vibe master DJ Sabo decides to step out of the steamy, sensual realm in which his sound arguably best resides.
Download the "Moombahton Massive VIII" EP
In anticipation for tomorrow's upcoming Moombahton Massive at U Street Music Hall, Sabo and his label Sol Selectas has finally given us another episod
Download Sabo's "Autumn Vibes" Mix
Days are getting shorter, and nights are getting colder; that's right, autumn's here. And while I know some of you reading DAD are on that SAD, you ne
Download Kingman Fire's "Moombah De Los Muertos" Compilation
There was a time when moombahton was fresh, new, exciting, and relatively unknown as a genre. Those who made it were EDM up-and-comers, also-rans, hop
Meet the People Keeping Moombahton Alive
Recently, we took a cue from a recent Munchi post on Facebook to play devil's advocate and ponder the current state of moombahton. While the post play
Professor Angel Sound - "Inside Job" EP
One of the things that really drew me to moombahton when I first started out was how nice and supportive everyone within the community is to one another. Perhaps because I’m half-Panamanian but one of the stories that really stuck out to me was that of Professor Angel Sound.
The Best Mixes of the Week
Get your mix on before the next batch of Ultra Music Festival performances hits you. Complete the Miami Music Week wave with a bang. We even have some surprises in here, trust we! Old favorites, new favorites, mellow house to infectious drum & bass. Pick one and blast off... guaranteed satisfaction.
Download DJ Sabo's "Massive Edits"
There aren't too many projects that work as well for DJs as they do for fans. A DJ can only use a mix to dig for tracks they might not have, and most listeners don't worry to much about the exact BPM and such. DJ Sabo satisfies both the DJ and the listener, and defies another set: the people who bemoan making edits of tunes, updating them for a different genre.