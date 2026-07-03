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Pop Culture
ITZY's Ryujin Apologizes After Clip of Her Adjusting Jumpsuit Sparks Intense Reaction
Ryujin apologized to ITZY's fanbase after their Bangkok "Kiss & Tell" concert prompted a K-pop double-standard debate online.
Jaelani Turner-Williams3 hours ago