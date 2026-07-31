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Latest Stories
Life
Teen Lifeguard Details Viral Rescue, Is ‘Grateful’ to Have Returned Child to ‘His Family Safely'
The 16-year-old Santa Cruz lifeguard who pulled 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai from the surf is staying grounded as millions watch the video and the president promises a high civilian honor.
Trey Alston15 minutes ago