The retired wrestler was basically fired on his wedding day.Khal
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Riding high off the incredible events of WrestleMania 40, we decided to book our dream card for Mania 41.Complex
From early legends like Royce Gracie to double champs such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, here are the GOATs of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.R.M. Schneiderman
As women’s MMA legends Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey prepare to touch gloves, we rank the greatest female fighters to ever step into the Octagon.R.M. Schneiderman