Rx

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Latest Stories

rx strike ah pose
Music

Rx - "Strike Ah Pose (DJ Earl Remix)"

The folks at Hot Mom USA are considered DAD homies. We have that bass music parental bond going on, I guess. In any case, when they hit us with a prev

khrisd4561 days ago
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Music

Shiftee & Rx - "Bruce Willy"

Big body riddim right here from Hot Mom's own Shiftee and Rx. They always cook crack together, but now they do it in the name of the mighty Bruce Will

khrisd4761 days ago
the nineties mom009 cover
Music

Preview Hot Mom USA's "The 90s" Compilation

Now this is more like it! On June 3, Hot Mom USA is bringing forth a new compilation, The 90s, which is dipping into that 90-99BPM range. We already gave you that 100 BPM flavor, but we love the nod to one of our favorite decades, ever. Hot Mom brought in Shiftee, Spooky, Sinistarr, Pawn, Si Young, and many others to put their signature spin on this tempo. Check out the hilarious preview video up above (and relive some of DAD's childhood), then get previews of each track down below.

khrisd4804 days ago
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Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

This is the kind of week we like to see. A lot of talented names, both established and up-and-coming, putting it down for their respective sounds. You've got a serious batch of sound coming in this week, many of which will get you twerking wherever you are; hopefully you're aware of your surroundings. Happy jamming.

khrisd4808 days ago

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