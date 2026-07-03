Rupert Sanders

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Pop Culture

Fans Can't Stop Comparing Bill Skarsgård's ‘The Crow’ Remake Look to Jared Leto’s ‘Joker’

Director Rupert Sanders said he got inspiration from modern stars "like Post Malone and Lil Peep."

Alex Ocho870 days ago
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Pop Culture

Liberty Ross, Wife of Rupert Sanders, Walks For Alexander Wang

After all, the best revenge is living well.

Tara Aquino5058 days ago
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Pop Culture

MTV Pulls Kristen Stewart From Video Music Awards

The fallout continues.

Paul Cantor5082 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kristen Stewart Has Been Dropped From The Sequel To "Snow White And The Huntsman"

She really hasn't been having a good few weeks.

Jason Serafino5084 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rupert Sanders' Wife Forbids Him From Directing "Snow White" Sequel

Cue the sound of a cracking whip.

Jason Serafino5096 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kristen Stewart Had Been Sleeping with Rupert Sanders for Months

The affair had been carrying on for six months, according to the brother of the scorned wife.

Julian Patterson5100 days ago
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Pop Culture

Universal Moving Forward With "Snow White And The Huntsman" Sequel

The surprise hit might have a future as a franchise.

Jason Serafino5152 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: "Snow White And The Huntsman" Director Rupert Sanders Talks Dark Fairy Tales & Kristen Stewart's Toughness

The first-time feature film helmer dishes on his darker take on the Grimm fairytale.

Tara Aquino5158 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Guy Who Directed Those Incredible "Halo" Commercials Thinks he Could Make a Movie Work

Does Rupert Sanders have what it takes to make a "Halo" film?

Michael Rougeau5168 days ago

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