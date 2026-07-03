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Pop Culture
Jonathan Majors' Upcoming Film 'Run Hide Fight: Infidels' Is Anti-Palestine, Anti-'Woke Mind Virus'
The former Marvel actor has landed his first role since 2023 in a politically charged film from Ben Shapiro's media company.
Alex Ocho22 days ago