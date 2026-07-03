Maino Causes Uproar Over Runaway Slave Sex Fantasy Role-Playing Claim; Rapper Now Says He Was Joking
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Maino got Twitter fired up after he went into fairly deep detail about his fantasy to role-play as a runaway slave during sex with a white woman.Joe Price
We talked to Hironobu Sakaguchi about his career highlights, his inspirations and interests in modern gaming, and his one-time foray into directing movies.Calum Marsh
RPGs are an essential genre in gaming. Grab your chainmail and read on for 20 of the greatest old school titles for console and PC.richk5
Because they had it coming.Larry Hester