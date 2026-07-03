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Portrait of Japanese video games developer Naoki Yoshida, photographed in London on November 21, 2019. Yoshida is best known for his work on the Final Fantasy series of games.
Pop Culture

Final Fantasy Boss Says Younger Players Aren’t Connecting With the Series

Naoki Yoshida points to long release gaps as a reason younger players aren’t connecting.

Holly Riordan115 days ago
Echoes of Aincrad.
Pop Culture

Bandai Namco Unveils New 'Sword Art Online' RPG Game, 'Echoes of Aincrad'

Players will be able to customize their appearance, their gear, and the style of combat they play.

Trey Alston133 days ago
Elon Musk and Grimes at an event, smiling and posing for photos. Elon is in a white suit, and Grimes is wearing a unique dress.
Pop Culture

Grimes Defends Elon Musk’s Gaming Skills: ‘I Did Observe These Things With My Own Eyes'

Earlier this month, skeptics criticized Musk for supposedly reaching level 97 on the "Path of Exile 2" video game.

Alex Ocho544 days ago
Outriders Gaming Art
Pop Culture

‘Outriders’ Puts Gamer's Powers to The Ultimate Test

Set in the dark sci-fi universe of Enoch, 'Outriders' is the newly released co-op RPG shooter that lets gamers put their powers to the ultimate test of skill.

Brandon Constantine1933 days ago
paper mario
Pop Culture

Nintendo Shares ‘Paper Mario: The Origami King' Trailer and Release Date

The popular 'Paper Mario' series—an RPG spinoff that originated on the Nintendo 64 way back in 2000—will finally arrive on the Nintendo Switch.

Jordan Rose2255 days ago
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Mario & Luigi
Pop Culture

'Mario & Luigi' RPG Series Developer Has Filed for Bankruptcy

AlphaDream reportedly struggled to keep up with high development costs over the years.

Joe Price2480 days ago
Final Fantasy
Pop Culture

Square Enix Shares Another Action-Packed Trailer for 'Final Fantasy VII Remake'

'Final Fantasy VII' is often regarded as one of the best games of all-time, and remains a favorite among the Final Fantasy community to this day.

Joe Price2501 days ago
Final Fantasy
Pop Culture

'Final Fantasy' Being Adapted as a Live-Action TV Series

'Final Fantasy' is one of the most iconic and longest-running video game series around, and now it's getting a live-action TV adaptation.

Joe Price2577 days ago
Pop Culture

Check out the New Mind Blowing Battle Footage for Final Fantasy XV

Only a game like this can come from the minds of Japanese developers

Jerry Gadiano3819 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Lords Of Fallen" E3 Gameplay Debuts (Video)

"Lords Of Fallen" E3 Gameplay Debuts (Video)

Steve Haske4387 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Monster Hunter Freedom Unite" Hits iOS

"Monster Hunter Freedom Unite" Hits iOS

Steve Haske4395 days ago
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Pop Culture

Pokémon Center US Online Store Opening August 6

Pokémon Center US Online Store Opening August 6

Steve Haske4395 days ago
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Pop Culture

These Pokémon Are Frightening

These Pokémon Are Frightening

Steve Haske4401 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Banner Saga" Could Be Getting Console Release By Year's End

"Banner Saga" Could Be Getting Console Release By Year's End

Steve Haske4402 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Bloodborne" Was Never Going To Be A New "Demon's Souls"

"Bloodborne" Was Never Going To Be A New "Demon's Souls"

Steve Haske4409 days ago
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Pop Culture

New "Bloodborne" Trailer Leaks Online

New "Bloodborne" Trailer Leaks Online

Steve Haske4415 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Darks Souls II" Getting DLC Trilogy (Video)

"Darks Souls II" Getting DLC Trilogy (Video)

Steve Haske4423 days ago

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