Rosie O'Donnell

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Rosie O'Donnell during the first performance of her new one woman show "Rosie O'Donnell: Common Knowledge" at The Daryl Roth Theatre on July 21, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Rosie O'Donnell Recalls Feeling 'Doomed' as a Lesbian After 'Intense' Breakup

The former talk show host says it was "isolating" to grieve the relationship without confiding in her family members.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 hours ago

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