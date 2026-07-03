Rosewater

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Pop Culture

Bill O'Reilly Tells Jon Stewart "Rosewater" Should Have Had More Zombies

Jon Stewart appeared on "The O'Reilly Factor," and Bill O'Reilly said "Rosewater" needs more zombies.

ianservantes4262 days ago
Pop Culture

Jon Stewart and Steve Carell: Total BFFs

Steve Carell appeared on "The Daily Show" last night, and bromance was in the air.

Doug Sibor4264 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Jon Stewart Releases More "Rosewater" Clips on "The Daily Show"

Jon Stewart released more clips from his new movie "Rosewater" on "The Daily Show" last night.

Christopher Spata4340 days ago

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