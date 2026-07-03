Ronaldo Nazario

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Here's a guide to everything sneaker-related surrounding World Cup 2018, which will dominate sports conversations from now until the Finals on July 15 in Russia. Hopefully, we'll convert you or, at the very least, give you a better understanding of the world's favorite game.
Matt Welty

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