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Mad Decent Gives Away 12-Track Compilation, "What Is A Jeffree?"
Feels like it's been a long time coming for Mad Decent's Jeffree's imprint. For the last three years, Mad Decent has used the platform to give away wh
EXCLUSIVE: YG ft. Drake - "Who Do You Love (Ronaissance Remix)"
YG and Drake's collaborative single "Who Do You Love" is charting on Billboard, has taken over radio and clubs worldwide, and we've seen a slew of rap
PREMIERE: Ronaissance - "YEET"
That Yeet movement is a serious one. A Vine of a quick dance sequence has taken the Internet by storm in the past couple of weeks, and though it's be
EXCLUSIVE: Ronaissance & GANG$IGN$ - "Get Up"
Ronaissance has become one of my new favorites, and I've been riding out with GANG$IGN$ for a minute. When they offered me up a collaborative tune, I had to smirk. They live on opposite sides of the country, and their love for music (and the Internet) had everything to do with this record. This flips between club and trap, and is absolutely turbo. It's a Do Androids Dance exclusive, and available for free download. Try to keep it together if you're in public when you blast this one.
PREMIERE: Diplo ft. Boaz van de Beatz, Mike Posner, and RiFF RAFF - "CROWN (Ronaissance Remix)"
Rule number one when making a remix of a known record is to put your own unique flip on it. Rule number 2 is to make sure it's as good as the record
PREMIERE: Ronaissance - "Raid"
Usually, DAD waits for mixes from talented DJs to get an idea of what it'd sound like for some of our favorite genres to get thrown in the pool togeth