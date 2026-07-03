Ron Baker

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Latest Stories

anthony davis ron baker dunk
Sports

Anthony Davis Dunked on Ron Baker So Hard His iPhone Facial Recognition Broke

The dunk has left Baker's phone unable to recognize him.

Joe Price3120 days ago

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