To experience the two greatest human emotions of all, love and happiness, tune into one of the best romantic comedies on this list, including 'Pretty Woman'.Elizabeth Ann Entenman
Featured
Here you go: The best romantic comedies on Netflix. Just make sure to have a Kleenex handy.Max Berlinger
From Rom-Coms to classic, tear-jerking love stories, grab the remote and the one you love most to enjoy any of the best romantic movies streaming on Netflix.Andy Herrera
Pop Culture
'Call Me by Your Name’ Screenwriter Reveals New Details About Shia LaBeouf Nearly Starring in Movie
While the screenwriter and director were both "blown away" by LaBeouf's reading, the part ultimately went elsewhere and the film was a critical hit.Trace William Cowen