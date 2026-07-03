Rom-Com

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'Love Jones' Stars Larenz Tate & Nia Long Reunite for Netflix Rom-Com Inspired by Maxwell Album
Pop Culture

‘Love Jones’ Stars Larenz Tate and Nia Long Reunite for Netflix’s Next Big Romance

Larenz Tate and Nia Long are having a 'Love Jones' reunion in a new Netflix rom-com inspired by a Maxwell album.

Bernadette Giacomazzo269 days ago
Lauren London arrives for the premiere of "You People;" Jonah Hill attends the 10th Annual Governors Awards gala.
Pop Culture

'You People' Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London Kiss Was Made With CGI

Andrew Schulz shed some light on the kiss between 'You People' leads Jonah Hill and Lauren London in a pivotal scene of the Netflix romantic comedy.

Jose Martinez1256 days ago
Shay Mitchell from Something at Tiffany's
Pop Culture

'Something From Tiffany’s' Shay Mitchell Isn't Into Your Typical Christmas Rom-Com

Canadian actress Shay Mitchell is back and here to sleigh with the new holiday rom-com, 'Something From Tiffany’s,' now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Marriska Fernandes1310 days ago
50 Cent
Pop Culture

50 Cent Explains Why a Rom-Com Starring Nicki Minaj and Him Is a Good Idea

50 Cent has majorly shifted his focus to TV and film, and now he's explained why it would be “fun” to star in a romantic comedy opposite Nicki Minaj.

Joe Price1751 days ago
The Photograph Official Trailer 2 In Theaters Valentine's Day
Pop Culture

Watch the Latest Trailer for 'The Photograph' Starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield

The rom-com is set to hit theaters on Valentine's Day.

Xavier Hamilton2361 days ago
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will smith
Pop Culture

Tommy Davidson Claims He and Will Smith Almost Fought on Set Over Jada Pinkett Smith

It all happened on the set of the 1998 movie 'Woo.'

Philip Lewis2362 days ago
The Photograph
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for 'The Photograph' Starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield

The rom-com opens on the very fitting date of Feb. 14.

Trace William Cowen2450 days ago
ja
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston Thinks Marvel Movies Are ‘Diminishing’ the Industry

Martin Scorsese and Jennifer Aniston should collab.

Trace William Cowen2472 days ago
shes gotta have it
Pop Culture

Spike Lee's 'She's Gotta Have It' Releases Season 2 Trailer

The second season will be released on May 24.

Hannah Lifshutz2626 days ago
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genie
Sports

Tennis Player Genie Bouchard's Twitter Bet Date Is Becoming a Movie

A film will dramatize Genie Bouchard's unlikely Twitter date that resulted from a lost Super Bowl bet.

Alex Galbraith2689 days ago
netflix
Pop Culture

‘Someone Great' Trailer: Gina Rodriguez Stars in Netflix Rom-Com f/ Lakeith Stanfield and DeWanda Wise

Writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson explains she always wanted to see a rom-com in which the woman chooses herself. "So I made one," she says.

Trace William Cowen2690 days ago
Actors from 'The Notebook'
Pop Culture

Netflix U.K. Changed the Ending to 'The Notebook' and Fans Are Seriously Upset

Netflix U.K., for some reason, decided to change the ending of 'The Notebook' and everyone is up in arms.

tara mahadevan2697 days ago
Ryan Reynolds
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds to Star in His First Rom-Com in 10 Years

The 'Deadpool' star has also signed on to produce the Jason Moore-directed film.

Joshua Espinoza2726 days ago

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