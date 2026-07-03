Featured
All the best shows and series on Hulu right now. Some of the top Hulu show picks include 'Little Demon, 'The Patient', 'Tell Me Lies', and more.Nate Houston
From 'Judas and the Black Messiah' to 'Boomerang' and 'Boyz n the Hood,' here are the best Black movies of the past 30 years.Khal
To experience the two greatest human emotions of all, love and happiness, tune into one of the best romantic comedies on this list, including 'Pretty Woman'.Elizabeth Ann Entenman
From Rom-Coms to classic, tear-jerking love stories, grab the remote and the one you love most to enjoy any of the best romantic movies streaming on Netflix.Andy Herrera