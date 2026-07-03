Roger Sanchez

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I'll go right out and say it: The best soundtracks play out in mixed form. It's one thing to have a great album or collection of songs to shuffle through, but a great mix, guided by a skilled DJ? Worth its weight in gold. Here are the golden picks for this week.
khrisd
DAD is proud to present a special edition of the Do Androids Dance mix series: we give you a mix from the legendary Roger Sanchez. You know, the guy w
khrisd

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Win a VIP Experience and Meet & Greet With Roger Sanchez In NYC This Thursday

The sound of the underground may evolve, but it’ll certainly never die. Roger Sanchez is one DJ doing his part these days to shape that ever-evolving underground. Under the moniker S-Man, Roger has been bringing a darker side to the house for 20 years. Gritty basslines, hypnotic vocal work, and techy rhythms make for a clear message on S-Man’s newest release, “Dangerous Thoughts.” The single comes via Roger’s newest label venture in UNDR THE RADR and is sure to set the tone.

jakel4413 days ago

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