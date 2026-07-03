Featured
I'll go right out and say it: The best soundtracks play out in mixed form. It's one thing to have a great album or collection of songs to shuffle through, but a great mix, guided by a skilled DJ? Worth its weight in gold. Here are the golden picks for this week.khrisd
DAD is proud to present a special edition of the Do Androids Dance mix series: we give you a mix from the legendary Roger Sanchez. You know, the guy wkhrisd
As more money piles into the bank accounts of DJs, their status will rise, and with elevated status comes the perks of being a star. Some DJs take thaandroids
Sports
Gary Sanchez Wants You to Know Being a Professional Ballplayer Doesn't Mean You're Breaking the Bank
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez wants baseball fans to know that being a professional ballplayer usually means making practically no money in the minors.Adam Caparell