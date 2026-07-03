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Pop Culture
Liam Payne's Friend Roger Nores Fully Cleared in Singer's Death
An appeals court ruled that the Argentine businessman bore no criminal responsibility for the One Direction singer's drug use or death.
Trey Alston21 minutes ago