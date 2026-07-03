Latest Stories
The Developers of the 'Batman Arkham' Series Tease 'Suicide Squad' Game
It's been five years since British video game developer Rocksteady Studios released 'Batman: Arkham Knight,' and now they've offered a tease of what's next.
"Batman: Arkham Knight" Delayed Until 2015 (Video)
Rocksteady games announced that its final chapter in the series "Batman: Arkham Knight" will be delayed until 2015.
Behold! "Batman: Arkham Knight", the Next "Batman" Title From Rocksteady Games (Video)
Final title in the Arkham series?
Renowned "Batman: Arkham Asylum/City" Writer Not Returning For Third Game
Paul Dini is ditching Rocksteady.
Spending Father's Day in "Arkham City"? Have a Chat with Calendar Man
You'll like what he has to say.
"Arkham City" Residents: Don't Forget To Visit Calendar Man Today
He must get lonely down there, and he so loves your time together.
"Batman: Arkham City"'s Calendar Man has Something Special to Say Today
This guy really loves holidays.
Arkham City DLC Costume Free, Activated via Menu Button Code
Old school Batman costume unlocked with old school style code.
First Look: The Boy Wonder Kicks Ass In New "Batman: Arkham City" Trailer
Holy awesomeness, Batman!
New Gadgets & Villain Revealed In "Batman: Arkham City"
Are you ready for some more bat-action?
Panic! At The Disco & Daughtry To Provide Original Music To "Batman: Arkham City"
Each of the songs on the album is inspired by Batman in one way or another.
Are These The List Of Achievements For "Batman: Arkham City"?
The list below has spoilers, so don't look if you don't want to know!
"Batman: Arkham City" Promises To Have Ultimate Replay Value
Once you beat the game, the bat-adventure isn't over!