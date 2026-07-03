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Pop Culture

The Developers of the 'Batman Arkham' Series Tease 'Suicide Squad' Game

It's been five years since British video game developer Rocksteady Studios released 'Batman: Arkham Knight,' and now they've offered a tease of what's next.

Joe Price2170 days ago
Pop Culture

"Batman: Arkham Knight" Delayed Until 2015 (Video)

Rocksteady games announced that its final chapter in the series "Batman: Arkham Knight" will be delayed until 2015.

LastOneAwakeNYC4427 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Arkham City" Residents: Don't Forget To Visit Calendar Man Today

He must get lonely down there, and he so loves your time together.

Michael Rougeau5267 days ago
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Pop Culture

Arkham City DLC Costume Free, Activated via Menu Button Code

Old school Batman costume unlocked with old school style code.

Michael Rougeau5323 days ago
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Pop Culture

New Gadgets & Villain Revealed In "Batman: Arkham City"

Are you ready for some more bat-action?

Complex5415 days ago
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Pop Culture

Panic! At The Disco & Daughtry To Provide Original Music To "Batman: Arkham City"

Each of the songs on the album is inspired by Batman in one way or another.

Complex5427 days ago
Pop Culture

Are These The List Of Achievements For "Batman: Arkham City"?

The list below has spoilers, so don't look if you don't want to know!

Complex5428 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Batman: Arkham City" Promises To Have Ultimate Replay Value

Once you beat the game, the bat-adventure isn't over!

Complex5434 days ago

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