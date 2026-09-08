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Latest Stories
Music
Kanye West Denies Texting Rocket Rese Hyping Rapper’s Album: ‘This Is Not Real’
Rocket Rese's Instagram Story showed an iMessage thread with a contact labeled "Ye" hyping up his new music.
Trey Alston46 minutes ago