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Music

Win a Meet & Greet With the Moving Castle Crew at Webster Hall [UPDATE]

Let's face facts from the jump. The Moving Castle camp is on fire right now. While they've been steadily dropping tunes for much of 2014 and grabbing

brenttactic4230 days ago
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Music

Robokid - "Ur Touch (Telescope Thieves Remix)"

Boston's Robokid is working harder than most right now, and his pairing with London's Bad Taste Recordings is the latest move in a ridiculous workflow

nappy4456 days ago
coldplay midnight
Music

Coldplay's Gone "Kid A": "Midnight" Features A New Electronic Sound For The Band

As a kid who cut the teeth of his musical taste on the likes of Gorillaz and Radiohead, Coldplay always were a strange band for me. I'd always been dr

joshm4521 days ago
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Music

Download Sour Milk Gang's "Vol. I: The Milk's Gone Bad!"

Sour Milk Gang doesn't have a bio. We actually know very little about them. All we can sort out is that this mysterious collaboration of producers spawned on the internets. And we know quite a few heads on this release. You're more than familiar with Shooter McNappin, Buzz Trillington, and Strooly (who gave me an early copy of "Hi Ho" for my recent DAD mix). Juke Ellington appears on this as well.

nappy4755 days ago

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