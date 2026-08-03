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Life
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Claims He's $1.2 Billion in Debt, But Ex-Wife Says Truth Is More Nuanced
In a podcast interview last year, Robert Kiyosaki suggested a billion-dollar debt is the bank's problem, not his.
Trace William Cowen4 minutes ago