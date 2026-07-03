Featured
After counting down the 50 best albums and songs of the year, we narrowed our focus on the top 30 rap verses of the year—from Cardi B to Lil Wayne and more.Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo
Our picks for the best new music this week includes songs from Cardi B, Kay Flock, Bas, Quando Rondo, Lizzo, Fredo Bang, Roddy Ricch, Tee Grizzley, and more.Jordan Rose
Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.Eric Skelton
The best new music this week includes songs from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Tinashe, Buddy, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, John Mayer, and more.Jessica Mckinney