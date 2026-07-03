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Sports

Bills Fan Attempts to RKO Patriots Dummy After Downing Beer, Fails Miserably

The tailgating scene in Buffalo is such a mess.

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Leipzig's Daniel Frahn has shown the best WWE move we're likely to see on a football pitch this season.

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