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Pop Culture
Nicolas Cage is 'Thankful' His Wild New Film 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' 'Even Exists At All'
Nicolas Cage, star of 'Prisoners of the Ghostland,' speaks to working with director Sion Sono, his "Western kabuki" acting style, operatic line reads, and more.
Khal1764 days ago