Rio Rainz

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Latest Stories

Rio Rainz (credit: Nick Velasco)
Music

Premiere: Emerging Alt-R&B Talent Rio Rainz Spirals Out Of Control In “Damaged” Video

A downtempo mixture of melancholic alt-R&amp;B and subdued rap on the verses, he’s drawing not unreasonable comparisons to the likes of Berwyn and Kamal.

James Keith1520 days ago

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