Jay-Z’s is hip-hop's greatest watch connoisseur. His collection includes Jacob and Co. Five Time Zone, Richard Mille 56 Customized “Blueprint," 1-of-1 Rolexes, and more.Mike DeStefano
Featured
From Pablo Escobar's hat to a 9-foot Sade sculpture, Drake has made some wild purchases throughout his career.Mike DeStefano
From Kendrick Lamar's Cartier Tank to Pharrell's Richard Mille, these timepieces stole the show on music's biggest night.Complex Staff
From diamond chains to rare watches, these are the 10 best pieces of jewelry that caught our eye in July 2025.Mike DeStefano