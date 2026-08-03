Rich Dad Poor Dad

Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Robert Kiyosaki in a suit smiles beside a model airplane, with framed pictures and magazines in the background.
Life

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Claims He's $1.2 Billion in Debt, But Ex-Wife Says Truth Is More Nuanced

In a podcast interview last year, Robert Kiyosaki suggested a billion-dollar debt is the bank's problem, not his.

Trace William Cowen50 minutes ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App