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DaBaby holds a microphone on stage. He is wearing a white cap, gold chains, and a Patriots jersey.
Life

DaBaby's New Waffle Restaurant Is Catching Heat Over Its Prices

No Knife Chicken & Waffles opened Sunday in north Charlotte with $15 plain waffles, $25 dessert waffles and a $45 Soulfood Cornbread waffle.

Alex Ocho32 minutes ago

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