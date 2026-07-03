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Ray J, wearing a brown coat and white shirt, shown in two side-by-side images with colorful lighting.
Pop Culture

Ray J Says 2025 Was ‘A Crash Out Campaign,’ Vows to Change

The R&B singer, who recently celebrated his 45th birthday, says he's on a "different wave."

Alex Ocho180 days ago

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