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Stay active by hiking this winter 2022 and this is your guide to figuring out exactly what to wear outdoors. adidas has you covered with everything you need.Ederlyn Inon
As non-alcoholic beverage sales continue to rise and more of Gen Z try their hand at sobriety, here is a list of 8 awesome and tasty Canadian booze-free drinks.Coleman Molnar
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