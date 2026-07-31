Police say 30-year-old Terresha Lucas wrote and delivered a series of "racially motivated" notes to her neighbors. She is expected to turn herself in this week.Joshua Espinoza
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Missouri High School Allegedly Restricting Cheerleader’s Participation, Claiming Wheelchair Will Damage Turf
Lacy Kiper, an 18-year-old in Missouri, is entering her second year as a cheerleader and her family claims the athletic department is restricting her.Brenton Blanchet
Tyrese Gibson says that he was passed over for acting roles due to colorism, saying Terrence Howard is "the lighter-skinned black man with the green eyes."tara mahadevan
Facebook user Ja’Shear Bryant posted the footage on Facebook this week, claiming he was racially profiled by the woman at a California Walmart.Joshua Espinoza