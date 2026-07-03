Reebok Iverson

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Reebok Iverson Legacy 'Red/White/Black/Bras' CN8406 (Pair)
Sneakers

This Allen Iverson Hybrid Takes it Back to His Sixers Days

A brand new white and red colorway of the Reebok Iverson Legacy hybrid model has surfaced that takes inspiration from the Philadelphia 76ers throwback uniforms.

Mike DeStefano2667 days ago
Reebok Iverson Legacy 'Black/Red' (Lateral)
Sneakers

Retro Sixers Colors on This Reebok Iverson Legacy

Another colorway has surfaced of the Reebok Iverson Legacy. This black, red, and gold pair matches the uniforms of the Philadelphia 76ers in the mid 2000s.

Mike DeStefano2790 days ago
Reebok Answer 4.5 Black Ash Grey Primal Red Vital Blue Release Date CN5841 Profile
Sneakers

Allen Iverson's Iconic Shooting Sleeve Inspires New Reebok Signature Shoe

Inspired by his iconic compression shooting sleeve, Allen Iverson will team up with Reebok to launch the Answer 4.5 sneaker this summer, part of the i3 Legacy Collection.

Brandon Richard2899 days ago
Allen Iverson at Georgetown
Sneakers

Allen Iverson's Coach at Georgetown Told Him to Sign With Reebok

Allen Iverson says his former Georgetown coach John Thompson told him to sign with Reebok instead of Nike.

Mike DeStefano2999 days ago

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