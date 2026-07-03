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Darius Acuff Jr. Reebok
Sneakers

Darius Acuff Jr. Is Getting a Reebok Signature Shoe

Acuff Jr. becomes the first college player with a signature basketball shoe announcement.

Victor Deng115 days ago
'Moonstone' Reebok Engine A
Sneakers

The 'Moonstone' Reebok Engine A Releases Next Week

Here's where to buy the 'Moonstone' Reebok Engine A.

Victor Deng322 days ago
Reebok Angel Reese 1
Sneakers

Angel Reese's First Reebok Signature Shoe Releases in September

Three Reebok Angel Reese 1 colorways are dropping next month.

Victor Deng337 days ago
A metallic silver and black Reebok Engine A sneaker with red accents and a futuristic design.
Sneakers

Reebok Is Back in Basketball

The Reebok Engine A brings the brand back into basketball footwear.

Matt Welty533 days ago
Reebok Question Kobe Yellow Toe Release Date Profile
Sneakers

'Yellow Toe' Reebok Question Mids Are Releasing Again This Week

After being canceled earlier this year, Kobe Bryant's 'Yellow Toe' Reebok Question PE from the 'Alternates' pack will finally release in December 2020.

Brandon Richard1255 days ago
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Reebok Question Mid 'Respect My Shine' EF7599 Lateral
Sneakers

You Can Customize The Toe of This Reebok Question Mid

The 'Respect My Shine' Reebok Question Mid pays homage to Allen Iverson's journey to becoming an icon, which releases in April 2020. Click here for more.

Victor Deng2292 days ago
Reebok Question Mid 'Double Cross' (Pair)
Sneakers

The 'Double Cross' Reebok Question Celebrates Allen Iverson's Legacy

The 'Double Cross' Reebok Question, at the forefront of the Crossover U campaign, celebrating Allen Iverson's legacy and cultural impact.

Brandon Richard2472 days ago
Reebok by Pyer Moss Mobius Experiment 3 (Medial)
Sneakers

Pyer Moss Has Reinvented Another Retro Reebok Model

Kerby Jean-Raymond's Pyer Moss is released its own take on the retro basketball sneaker, the Mobius, with the Mobius Experiment 3. Check out more details here.

Mike DeStefano2657 days ago
Allen Iverson Reebok Answer 1 1998
Sneakers

This Allen Iverson Sneaker Is Returning for the First Time

Absent from retail since 1998, Allen Iverson's Reebok Answer 1 return in the original white and red colorway this year, beginning with a China exclusive release.

Brandon Richard2862 days ago
reebok mobius
Sneakers

Reebok's New Sneaker Is Inspired by '90s New York Basketball

The folks over at Reebok basketball have released a new 90s-themed basketball sneaker, the Mobius OG. The Mobius takes cues from other retro Reebok silhouettes.

Michael Conway2909 days ago
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Allen Iverson at Georgetown
Sneakers

Allen Iverson's Coach at Georgetown Told Him to Sign With Reebok

Allen Iverson says his former Georgetown coach John Thompson told him to sign with Reebok instead of Nike.

Mike DeStefano2999 days ago
Reebok Question Mint Glow Release Date CM9417 Profile
Sneakers

The Reebok Question Returns in 'Mint Glow'

The 'Mint Glow' Reebok Question will release on March 17, 2018 for $140.

Brandon Richard3052 days ago
Reebok Shaq Attaq Superman Release Date Tongue
Sneakers

Shaq and Reebok Are Releasing 'Superman' Sneakers

Shoe Palace and Reebok link up to create a Superman-themed Shaq Attaq to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Shaquille O'Neal's All-Star debut.

Brandon Richard3080 days ago
Reebok Answer 4 IV Kobe PE Release Date BS9847 Front
Sneakers

Another One of Kobe Bryant's Reebok Sneakers Is Available

Kobe Bryant's Reebok Answer 4 PE will release on February 16, 2018 for $160.

Brandon Richard3086 days ago
Allen Iverson Reebok I3 Legacy 2018
Sneakers

Reebok and Allen Iverson Are Making Sneakers Again

Allen Iverson may be getting his first signature sneaker since 2014.

Brandon Richard3150 days ago
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LSU Reebok Shaq Attaq
Sneakers

Sneaker Politics Teases LSU-Themed Shaq Attaq Collaboration

Louisiana's Sneaker Politics celebrates Shaq's college career for All-Star Weekend.

Brandon Richard3443 days ago

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