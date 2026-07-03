Redesign

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Latest Stories

Sonic the Hedgehog
Pop Culture

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Co-Creator Shares Thoughts on Character’s Movie Redesign

Paramount debuted the new trailer for 'Sonic the Hedgehog' earlier this week, showcasing the titular character's redesign.

Joe Price2438 days ago
iPhone SE 2 Rumors
Life

iPhone SE 2 Might Have Wireless Charging, Headphone Jack

Leaked photos claim to show an iPhone SE 2 with the best of both worlds.

Marco Margaritoff3003 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

You Can Now Switch Your Twitter Profile to the New Design (or Hold on to the Old One a Little Longer)

Everyone can now adopt the new Twitter design by heading to their profiles.

J. Duaine Hahn4469 days ago
Pop Culture

Twitter Gets Its "Facebook" Redesign Today

While many social media users have long ditched Facebook for micro sites like Instagram, Twitter is going against the grain.

J. Duaine Hahn4483 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

Facebook's NewsFeed Gets a Facelift (Again)

Let the hating begin...

J. Duaine Hahn4516 days ago
Pop Culture

Here's Your Look at the Google Maps Redesign

All shiny and new.

J. Duaine Hahn4530 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Matthew Lew Redesigns Concert Tickets to be More Functional and Collectible

Because printed paper just doesn't cut it anymore.

Dale Eisinger4589 days ago
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