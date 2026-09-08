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Pop Culture
Kim Zolciak’s Son’s Case Takes a Darker Turn During Bond Hearing
Prosecutors revealed KJ Biermann was already under court supervision in connection with a prior sexual battery charge before his August arrest.
Bernadette Giacomazzo4 hours ago