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Latest Stories
Music
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Accusing Spotify of Turning 'Blind Eye' to Bots Faking Drake Streams
A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, which was filed by a rapper who claimed the platform ignored the issue of streaming fraud.
Joe Price24 days ago