RayAsianBoy

RayAsianBoy is a Taiwanese-American streamer and content creator best known for his friendship with Kai Cenat, which became one of the more widely followed streamer relationships of 2023 after the two met in Japan. He was born Chen-Ruei Hsu on October 31, 2005, in Taipei, Taiwan. Hsu's catchphrase "God did" became a recurring element of Cenat's streams and broader internet culture, and his appearances on Cenat's channel helped introduce him to a large audience. He was named Best Reality Streamer at the 2025 Streamer Awards, reflecting his reputation for unscripted, personality-driven content. Hsu is a member of the Clover House content collective and has built his own following through a combination of IRL streaming, gaming content, and collaborative streams with other creators in Cenat's orbit. His background as a Taiwanese-American creator and his organic rise through association with one of streaming's biggest personalities make him one of the more distinctive figures in the current generation of content creators.