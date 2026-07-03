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Mad Skillz
Music

Mad Skillz Returns With "2024 Rap Up"

The rapper retired from releasing yearly rap recaps in 2021.

Trey Alston566 days ago
Trick Daddy Slams Uncle Murda 'Rap Up' Series
Music

Trick Daddy Slams Uncle Murda's 'Rap Up' Series, Calls Him the 'No. 1 Clown'

Trick delivered the rant in a recent episode of his online cooking show. He accused Murda of exploiting people's low points in his annual 'Rap Up' series.

Joshua Espinoza1245 days ago
Bobby Shmurda performs at 2021 Made In America festival
Music

Here's Bobby Shmurda's Response to Uncle Murda Mentioning Him on "Rap Up 2022"

Among those mentioned on Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2022" is Bobby Shmurda, who he name drops when referencing the Brooklyn rapper’s beef with NBA YoungBoy.

Brad Callas1290 days ago
Freddie Gibbs
Music

Freddie Gibbs Reacts to Uncle Murda Dissing Him on "Rap Up 2022"

Freddie Gibbs took to Twitter on Monday to respond to Uncle Murda, who dissed the Buffalo rapper on his annual "Rap Up" song to conclude 2022.

Brad Callas1292 days ago

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