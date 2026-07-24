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Rapper and entertainer Boosie Badazz attends the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
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Boosie Badazz Hit With Civil Lawsuit Over Alleged Hookah Attack on Houston Security Guard

Boosie Badazz previously called the assault allegations "a money grab."

Joe Price5 hours ago

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