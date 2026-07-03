Ragga Twins

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Premiere: Jungle Legends Ragga Twins Return With Brand New Single "Vigilante"

Electro jungle-dub from the soundsystem pioneers.

Tobi Oke3892 days ago
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Music

We Chief x Ragga Twins x Captain Planet - "Blaze It Up"

They don't say this is moombahton in the description, but this is moombahton. It's got that dancehall aspect from the Ragga Twins that I like and remi

walmerc4300 days ago
rule dancehall
Music

EXCLUSIVE: Rico Tubbs ft. Ragga Twins - "Rule Dancehall (Dub Mix)"

Rico Tubbs, the bass wizard out of Finland has teamed with UK’s Ragga Twinz on this cut that he’s given us exclusive permission to hand out to you

walmerc4365 days ago
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Music

Skrillex Just Dropped a Crazy Video for "Ragga Bomb"

Skrillex just dropped this video for his collab with the Ragga Twins, and it's a pretty crazy ride. It seems to take place in a post-apocalyptic Jamaica populated by tribal dancers, breakers, majorettes, and warring Jedis who ride around town on wagons like they would on kick scooters. Basically it fits exactly with the crazy vibe you would expect from a jungle/dancehall/dubstep hybrid like this banger. All very original and really cool. Hold on tight for this one.

walmerc4490 days ago
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Music

Preview Skrillex's Debut Album, "Recess"

Now this is more like it. 6:30PM has come and gone for Skrillex's Alien Ride app, and just like we expected, tracks from Skrillex's new album, Recess,

khrisd4512 days ago
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ragga twins deadly zone
Music

Ragga Twins - "Deadly Zone"

It's dope to see the Ragga Twins still killing things. Any real fan of the jungle scene knows these two for the true legends they are. I was actually

khrisd4571 days ago

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