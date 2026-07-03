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Latest Stories
Life
19-Year-Old Danyal Hussein Convicted Of Murdering Sisters Nicole Smallman & Bibaa Henry
In a bleak, twisted turn of events, Hussein—a teen on the autistic spectrum—claimed to have “drawn up” a contract in his own blood with a demon to sacrifice...
Niall Smith1836 days ago
Pop Culture
The Government's Anti-Radicalisation Strategy Is Being Accused of 'Alienating' Muslim Pupils
One 14 year-old was taken out of class and interrogated by two adults for mentioning "eco-terrorism".
Wil Jones3868 days ago