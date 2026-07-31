Rachel Beaver

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CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN - JULY 24: Lil Wayne performs during his Tha Carter VI Tour at Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 24, 2026 in Clarkston, Michigan.
Pop Culture

Lil Wayne Allegedly Tried to Fly Out 'Teen Mom' Star Rachel Beaver for Tryst

Alleged texts show Beaver pursuing the five-time Grammy winner after his brief fling with former 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 hours ago

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