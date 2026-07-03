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We’re breaking down some of the most interesting facts about films from yesteryear and today. Here are 20 Random Movie Facts. Read on to find out the Star Wars’ quote everyone gets wrong, and the surprising reason O.J. Simpson wasn’t picked to play The Terminator.
Victoria L. Johnson

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Ja Morant smiles during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
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ESPN Airs Fake Ja Morant Quote About Michael Jordan That Was Posted by Ballsack Sports Account (UPDATE)

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Drake Quotes Pusha-T Lyric as Caption on Video of Him Spending Quality Time With Son Adonis

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kevin durant
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Kevin Durant Calls Out ‘Drunk Uncle’ Shannon Sharpe for Falling for Fake Quote About LeBron

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Tommy Lee Strikes a Nerve by Sharing Quote That Envisions a Post-Trump Future

“You Trumpsters better pray that liberals never gain control of the WH again because we are going to pay you back so f**king hard..."

Abel Shifferaw2534 days ago
LeBron James
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Nick Foles Super Bowl MVP 2018
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This Inspirational Nick Foles Quote Might Be the Best Thing to Come Out of the Super Bowl

Foles: "I might have just won a Super Bowl, but, hey, we still have daily struggles, I still have daily struggles."

Joshua Espinoza3083 days ago
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Kobe Bryant Puts ESPN on Blast for Twisting His Words About Lonzo Ball

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Ryan Gosling on His Infamous Meme: I've Never Said 'Hey Girl'

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Donald Trump said "I really like" President Obama in an interview in 2009.

fridagarza4021 days ago
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Happy Mother's Day: Here Are the Best Quotes From Movie Moms

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