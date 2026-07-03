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Pop Culture
Armie Hammer's 'Morally Bankrupt' Comeback Film Gets Distribution After Elon Musk Intervention
Elon Musk praised the Uwe Boll-directed film on social media, despite it being torn apart by critics.
Joe Price17 days ago