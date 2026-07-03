Quinta B

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Swizzymack "Deez Hands" f/ Quinta B
Music

Premiere: Swizzymack and Quinta B's "Deez Hands" Is What Happens When You Tell Your Lady to 'Relax'

Quinta B's "relax" video has gone viral, and now the Swizzymack song in the clip is here for all of your hands-y enjoyment.

Khal3349 days ago

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