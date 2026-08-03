In the spirit of giving back and showing gratitude, here's what Quavo, Fivio Foreign, Fat Joe, QC, and more did for their communities this Thanksgiving.Jordan Rose
Featured
Music
QC's Pierre 'Pee' Thomas Says He Wants to Buy 300 Entertainment After Report Label Is Seeking $400 Million in Sale
Pierre “Pee” Thomas, CEO and co-founder of Quality Control Music, took to the social media platform Saturday to express his interest in aquiring the company.Brenton Blanchet
Quavo was the victim of some good-natured roasting Monday morning after fans mistook the Migos rapper for Jacquees in a video that has since gone viral.Brad Callas
Meet the YouTuber who's cutting up expensive sneakers like the 'Shattered Backboard' Jordan 1s and explaining what makes them high quality or not.Matt Welty