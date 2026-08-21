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Pop Culture
France's $7 Billion 'Dragon Ball Z' Theme Park Reportedly Hits a Snag Over Licensing Rights
Qiddiya Investment Company reportedly didn't secure licensing rights from Japanese rights holders before the theme park's announcement.
Will Lavin3 hours ago