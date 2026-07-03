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Latest Stories
Sneakers
Michael Jordan Awarded $46,000 Over Chinese Knockoff Brand
A Shanghai court has ordered Qiaodan to pay Micheal Jordan $46,000 for 'emotional damages' in the years-long legal dispute over the illegal use of MJ's name.
Victor Deng2018 days ago
Sneakers
Knock-Off Chinese Sneaker Brand Countersues Nike for Infringement
Knock-off Chinese sneaker brand Qiaodan countersues Nike for infringement in the latest development of a long-running legal dispute.
Riley Jones3041 days ago
Sneakers
Michael Jordan Sued by Chinese Knockoff Brand
Chinese knockoff brand Qiaodan sues Michael Jordan.
Brendan Dunne3284 days ago
Sneakers
Michael Jordan Victorious Against Chinese Company Knocking Off His Sneakers
Michael Jordan finally scored a trademark dispute victory in China's courts.
Brandon Richard3508 days ago
Sneakers
Michael Jordan Back in Court Over Bootleg Sneakers
Put some respect on his name.
Brendan Dunne3734 days ago
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